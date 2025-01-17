JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Rare Example of Written Gaulish Found in Roman Curse Tablet

News January 17, 2025

Excavated grave of a man buried with jars of food offerings, Orléans, France
Orléans Archaeology Service, 2024
SHARE:

ORLÉANS, FRANCE—According to a Live Science report, Roman graves were discovered during the excavation of the site of an eighteenth-century hospital in northwestern France by researchers from the Orléans Archaeology Service. More than 60 burials, all containing the remains of men, had been placed in a row situated along a wall. The researchers found traces of painted wooden coffins in some of the graves, in addition to 21 curse tablets. The tablets are thin pieces of rolled lead inscribed with messages for the gods, then pierced with a nail and placed in a grave or a well. One of the tablets from the cemetery, found between the legs of a man who had also been buried with a vase and several coins, has been virtually unrolled with reflectance transformation imaging. Its Latin inscription was accompanied by several words written in Gaulish, a Celtic language. Pierre-Yves Lambert of the French National Center for Scientific Research suggests that this tablet was dedicated to Mars Rigisamu, Gaulish for “Mars the Royal,” the Roman god of war. Several people were also named in the inscription as targets of the curse. X-ray tomography is now being used to examine and virtually unroll a second curse tablet from the cemetery. To read about horse burials uncovered in central France that date to between 100 b.c. and a.d. 100, go to "Gallic Steeds."

Digitally unrolled curse tablet (left) and overlaid transcription of the tablet's text (right)
Digitally unrolled curse tablet (left) and overlaid transcription of the tablet's text (right)

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2022

Before and After

Read Article
(Courtesy Inrap)

Features November/December 2021

Gaul's University Town

New excavations have revealed the wealth and prestige of an ancient center of learning

Read Article
(Digital image by Heather Hurst)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2020

A Day by the Rhone

Read Article
(Courtesy Archeodunum)

Artifacts July/August 2020

Roman Canteen

Read Article
(Valois, INRAP)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2025

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine reveals the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Features January/February 2025

    Dancing Days of the Maya

    In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

    Read Article
    Photograph by R. Słaboński

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Bad Moon Rising

    Read Article
    Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    100-Foot Enigma

    Read Article
    George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Colonial Companions

    Read Article
    NadiaPera/AdobeStock