COPENHAGEN, DENMARK—According to a statement released by the University of Copenhagen, analysis of ice cores from the Greenland ice sheet has shown that a volcanic eruption occurred in 2900 B.C. The eruption likely triggered cold weather, a lack of sunshine, and low crop yields for Neolithic farmers in northern Europe. Researchers from the University of Copenhagen, the Museum of Bornholm, and Denmark’s National Museum used this information about the change in climate to review the so-called “sun stones” unearthed at the Neolithic site of Vasagård on Denmark’s island of Bornholm. These stones are flat pieces of shale engraved with plant and field patterns and sun motifs, explained Rune Iversen of the University of Copenhagen. “They symbolized fertility and were probably sacrificed to ensure sun and growth,” he said. Many sun stones have been found in ditches at Vasagård West, along with animal bones, broken pottery, and flint objects forming part of a causewayed enclosure. “It is reasonable to believe that the Neolithic people on Bornholm wanted to protect themselves from further deterioration of the climate by sacrificing sun stones—or perhaps they wanted to show their gratitude that the sun had returned again,” Iversen said. Drastic changes in the climate on the island of Bornholm may have also caused the shift from the use of sacrificial ditches to the construction of rows of palisades and circular cult houses some 5,000 years ago, the researchers concluded. To read about gold figurines uncovered on Bornholm, go to "Golden Sacrifices."
Denmark’s “Sun Stones” May Have Been Sacrificed After Volcanic Eruption
News January 21, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024
Danish Turnovers
Denmark
Danish National Museum & Anders Fischer/A. Fischer, et al, J. Archaeol. Sci.:Rep Vol 39 103102 (2021)
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2013
The Neolithic Palate
(Photo: Björn Appel, Courtesy Hayley Saul, University of York BioArCh)
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
Location is Everything
The Anchor Church Field Project;
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
Cosmic Ray Calendar
© Dispilio Excavations, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
-
Features January/February 2025
Dancing Days of the Maya
In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditionsPhotograph by R. Słaboński
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Bad Moon RisingErich Lessing/Art Resource, NY
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
100-Foot EnigmaGeorge E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Colonial CompanionsNadiaPera/AdobeStock