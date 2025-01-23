SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA—According to a statement released by Antiquity, women who lived in the Hyde Park Barracks in Sydney, Australia, in the nineteenth century consumed fruits, vegetables, nuts, and spices that were not part of the institution’s official diet. Kimberley Connor of Stanford University said that the structure originally served as a convict barracks, and was then used to house unmarried women who migrated to Australia. Later, women who were unable to support themselves due to age, illness, or disability lived at the barracks. Historic sources also indicate that the women were provided an “idealized British diet of bread and meat,” Connor explained. Yet, when Connor examined desiccated plant remains recovered from under the floor of the barracks, she identified Australian plants, such as macadamia nuts and the fruit of the quandong tree, in addition to American corn cobs and Southeast Asian lychees. The plant remains were too large to have fallen through cracks between the floorboards, Connor added, which suggests that the plants had been placed there, perhaps to hide them from the institution’s authorities. “A handful of peanuts, shared covertly in the dormitories, or an orange snuck in after church enabled the women to hold onto the individual and the relational in an environment of uniformity,” Connor suggests. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. To read about the beginning of Australia's colonial history, go to "Letter from Australia: Murder Islands."
Foodstuffs Found Under Colonial-Era Barracks Floorboards in Australia
News January 23, 2025
Recommended Articles
Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025
Enduring Ice Age Ritual
Victoria, Australia
Letter from Australia November/December 2022
Murder Islands
The doomed voyage of a seventeenth-century merchant ship ended in mutiny and mayhem
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2022
Australia's Blue Period
Letter from Australia May/June 2021
Where the World Was Born
Newly discovered rock art panels depict how ancient Aboriginal ancestors envisioned climate change and creation
-
Features January/February 2025
Dancing Days of the Maya
In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditionsPhotograph by R. Słaboński
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Bad Moon RisingErich Lessing/Art Resource, NY
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
100-Foot EnigmaGeorge E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Colonial CompanionsNadiaPera/AdobeStock