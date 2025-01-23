SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA—The Khmer Times reports that archaeologists from Cambodia’s APSARA National Authority are restoring the causeway on the second terrace at Angkor Wat, a temple constructed in the twelfth century by King Suryavarman II. Lead archaeologist Khem Mony said that photographs taken during the French colonial period show that the causeway had once completely collapsed and been repaired. “However, these previous efforts have proven inadequate, as many elements, including pillars, floors, and the Naga balustrade, are now cracked, broken, or missing,” he explained. The researchers have identified pedestals that had been moved to other parts of the site and returned them to the correct locations. “The restoration process involves dismantling certain sections of the causeway to repair damaged stones and to remove cement from prior repairs. New sand stones are being used to replace missing components such as pedestals, pillars, floor stones, and Naga balustrade,” Mony concluded. For more on the Khmer Empire, go to "Angkor Urban Sprawl," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2016.
Restoration Work Underway at Angkor Wat
News January 23, 2025
Recommended Articles
The Ancient Promise of Water March/April 2023
Water Power
Koh Ker, Cambodia
The Pursuit of Wellness September/October 2021
Rest
Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade January/February 2021
Laser Scanning
Angkor, Cambodia, 2015
Off the Grid November/December 2020
Preah Khan of Kompong Svay, Cambodia
-
Features January/February 2025
Dancing Days of the Maya
In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditionsPhotograph by R. Słaboński
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Bad Moon RisingErich Lessing/Art Resource, NY
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
100-Foot EnigmaGeorge E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Colonial CompanionsNadiaPera/AdobeStock