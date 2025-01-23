SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA—The Khmer Times reports that archaeologists from Cambodia’s APSARA National Authority are restoring the causeway on the second terrace at Angkor Wat, a temple constructed in the twelfth century by King Suryavarman II. Lead archaeologist Khem Mony said that photographs taken during the French colonial period show that the causeway had once completely collapsed and been repaired. “However, these previous efforts have proven inadequate, as many elements, including pillars, floors, and the Naga balustrade, are now cracked, broken, or missing,” he explained. The researchers have identified pedestals that had been moved to other parts of the site and returned them to the correct locations. “The restoration process involves dismantling certain sections of the causeway to repair damaged stones and to remove cement from prior repairs. New sand stones are being used to replace missing components such as pedestals, pillars, floor stones, and Naga balustrade,” Mony concluded. For more on the Khmer Empire, go to "Angkor Urban Sprawl," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2016.