JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Ancient Statue Recovered From Trashcan in Greece

News January 24, 2025

SHARE:
Marble statue, Thessaloniki, Greece
Marble statue, Thessaloniki, Greece

THESSALONIKI, GREECE—The Associated Press reports that a man reported his discovery of a headless marble statue measuring about 30 inches long in a trash bin in northern Greece to local authorities. Archaeologists estimate that the statue dates to between 320 and 30 B.C. Police are investigating how the statue might have ended up in the garbage. The sculpture will be handed over to the local antiquities authority for conservation. To read about a second-century a.d. marble sculpture of Hercules uncovered in the ancient city of Philippi, go to "A Young Hercules."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2023

A Young Hercules

Read Article
(Courtesy Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports)

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

100-Foot Enigma

Read Article
George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

Cosmic Ray Calendar

Read Article
© Dispilio Excavations, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki

Features September/October 2024

Hunting for the Lost Temple of Artemis

After a century of searching, a chance discovery led archaeologists to one of the most important sanctuaries in the ancient Greek world

Read Article
Courtesy Swiss School of Archaeology in Greece

More to Discover

Features January/February 2025

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine reveals the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Features January/February 2025

    Dancing Days of the Maya

    In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

    Read Article
    Photograph by R. Słaboński

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Bad Moon Rising

    Read Article
    Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Colonial Companions

    Read Article
    NadiaPera/AdobeStock

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Nazca Ghost Glyphs

    Read Article
    The Yamagata University Institute of Nasca