Marble statue, Thessaloniki, Greece

THESSALONIKI, GREECE—The Associated Press reports that a man reported his discovery of a headless marble statue measuring about 30 inches long in a trash bin in northern Greece to local authorities. Archaeologists estimate that the statue dates to between 320 and 30 B.C. Police are investigating how the statue might have ended up in the garbage. The sculpture will be handed over to the local antiquities authority for conservation. To read about a second-century a.d. marble sculpture of Hercules uncovered in the ancient city of Philippi, go to "A Young Hercules."