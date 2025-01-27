LOM, BULGARIA—According to a Bulgarian National Radio report, traces of a Roman military site dated to the first century A.D. were unearthed in northwestern Bulgaria. Vladislav Zhivkov of Bulgaria’s National Archaeological Institute said that the site features a fortress wall surrounded by three moats. Later in the first century A.D., a barracks or stable building, and a small room that may have been reserved for an officer, were added. Ceramics imported from southern Gaul, bronze objects, and coins were also unearthed at the site. By the second century A.D., the area was no longer on the frontier of the Roman Empire, and the site grew to become a port on the Danube River. To read about artifacts found at northern Bulgaria's Roman frontier camp of Novae, go to "Legionary Personal Effects."