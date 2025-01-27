CHENNAI, INDIA—The Times of India reports that the dating of charcoal and pottery discovered with iron objects at the burial site of Sivagalai in southern India indicates that the Iron Age began in Tamil Nadu some 5,300 years ago. The testing, including accelerometer mass spectrometry and optically stimulated luminescence dating, was conducted by three different laboratories. It had been previously thought that iron was first worked in the Hittite Empire, in what is now Turkey, around 1380 B.C. “The recent radiocarbon dates indicate that when [the] Indus Valley experienced [the] Copper Age, south India was in [the] Iron Age,” said archaeologist K. Rajan. “In this sense, [the] Iron Age of south India and [the] Copper Age of the Indus were contemporary,” he explained. People living in southern India may have turned to iron, he added, because the amount of copper used by the Indus Valley civilization made copper ore difficult to obtain. The scientists will next analyze the chemical composition of the iron objects, which include knives, arrowheads, rings, chisels, axes, and swords. To read more about the Indus Valley civilization, go to "A Plot of Their Own."
Where Did the Iron Age Begin?
News January 27, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024
Which Island Is it Anyway?
Unidentified Island, English Channel
(Chensiyuan/ Wikimedia Commons)
Off the Grid January/February 2023
Tongobriga, Portugal
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2022
Surveying Samnium
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2022
Hail to the Chief
(Poulton Research Project)
-
Features January/February 2025
Dancing Days of the Maya
In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditionsPhotograph by R. Słaboński
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Bad Moon RisingErich Lessing/Art Resource, NY
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
100-Foot EnigmaGeorge E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Colonial CompanionsNadiaPera/AdobeStock