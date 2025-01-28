Page from the 1904 police docket book

CASPER, WYOMING—Wyoming News Now reports that a 1904 police docket for the city of Casper, Wyoming, was discovered in a thrift store and returned to the Casper Police Department. The document records daily incidents and arrests. “It was definitely amusing to read some of those descriptions of crimes back in the day,” said assistant store manager Scauti Hillman, who found the docket. The crimes included reckless riding of a horse, keeping a house of prostitution, frequenting a house of prostitution, and disturbing the peace. “When you open it up, and you read it, drunken disorderly, you know crimes of that nature, it’s the same thing that our officers are responding to today so not much changes in the world,” commented Police Chief Keith McPheeters. “But it is an interesting snapshot of a period of time during a colorful part of Casper’s history,” he added. The historic docket will be put on display after the police department moves into a new station. To read about Wyoming in archaeology, go to "Villages in the Sky."