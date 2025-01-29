JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Home of England’s King Harold II Identified in England

News January 29, 2025

Scene from the Bayeux Tapestry showing King Harold riding to Bosham
University of Exeter
SHARE:
Plot of geophysical survey results from Bosham, England
Plot of geophysical survey results from Bosham, England

WEST SUSSEX, ENGLAND—According to an Ars Technica report, a team of researchers from Newcastle University and the University of Exeter said that they have found the site of the home of Harold Godwinson, the last Anglo-Saxon king of England, who was killed in the Battle of Hastings in 1066. His power center, located in the village of Bosham on England’s southern coast, is shown in the Bayeux Tapestry, an artwork depicting the defeat of Harold II by William, Duke of Normandy. It has been suggested that Harold’s royal residence once stood on the site of a private home in the village. The researchers investigated the property with a geophysical survey, an assessment of the current structure, photogrammetric modeling, a study of historic maps and records, and a review of evidence collected during an excavation of the area in 2006. They determined that a medieval building had been incorporated into the modern house, and that remnants of a medieval structure remained in the garden. Postholes from a bridge or a causeway connecting the residence to the medieval Holy Trinity Church to the south were also identified. The study also concluded that a latrine within a larger timber building uncovered during the excavation was likely part of the royal residence—an innovation adopted in high-status homes beginning in the tenth century. Read the original scholarly article about this research in The Antiquaries Journal. To read about the tumultuous period following Harold's defeat, go to "Norman Conquest Coin Hoard," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2019.

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2019 January/February 2020

Norman Conquest Coin Hoard

Chew Valley, England

Read Article
(Pippa Pearce/©The Trustees of the British Museum)

Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024

A Stranger in a Strange Land

Cambridgeshire, England

Read Article
Relief depicting Roman and Sarmatian battle
PA Media Pte Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

Seahenge Sings

Read Article
Homer Sykes/Alamy Stock Photo

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

Location is Everything

Read Article
The Anchor Church Field Project;

More to Discover

Features January/February 2025

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine reveals the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Features January/February 2025

    Dancing Days of the Maya

    In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

    Read Article
    Photograph by R. Słaboński

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Bad Moon Rising

    Read Article
    Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    100-Foot Enigma

    Read Article
    George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Colonial Companions

    Read Article
    NadiaPera/AdobeStock