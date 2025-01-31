JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Casarabe Irrigation System Identified in Bolivia

News January 31, 2025

Drainage canal, Llanos de Moxos, Bolivia
Autonomous University of Barcelona
SHARE:

BARCELONA, SPAIN—According to a Science News report, the Casarabe people, who lived in what is now northern Bolivia between A.D. 500 and 1400, built a network of drainage canals and ponds so that they could produce two maize crops per year on the Amazonian savannas. Previous research had shown that the Casarabe consumed maize, tubers, squash, peanuts, and yams, but no evidence of agricultural fields had been found. Geoarchaeologist Umberto Lombardo of the Autonomous University of Barcelona and his colleagues examined satellite images of Casarabe territory, and identified clusters of human-made ponds. Deep canals moving away from the pond clusters were spotted through the use of lidar equipment mounted on drones. Analysis of soil samples taken from the edges of the canals and ponds contained maize phytoliths. Radiocarbon dating of the samples at one of the ponds indicates that it was used between about 1250 and 1550. “As the population grew and environmental pressures increased, perhaps they looked for more reliable and stable sources of proteins,” Lombardo said. “Maize could have offered that to some extent,” he concluded. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Nature. To read more about identifying Casarabe settlements using lidar, go to "Around the World: Bolivia."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2019

Home on the Plains

Read Article
(Courtesy José Capriles)

Letter From the Philippines May/June 2018

One Grain at a Time

Archaeologists uncover evidence suggesting rice terraces helped the Ifugao resist Spanish colonization

Read Article
(Jon Arnold Images Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Off the Grid January/February 2025

Tzintzuntzan, Mexico

Read Article
Enrique/AdobeStock

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

Bad Moon Rising

Read Article
Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY

More to Discover

Features January/February 2025

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine reveals the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Features January/February 2025

    Dancing Days of the Maya

    In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

    Read Article
    Photograph by R. Słaboński

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    100-Foot Enigma

    Read Article
    George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Colonial Companions

    Read Article
    NadiaPera/AdobeStock

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Nazca Ghost Glyphs

    Read Article
    The Yamagata University Institute of Nasca