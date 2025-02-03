JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Paleolithic Artifacts Discovered in Iraq

News February 3, 2025

SHARE:
Hand ax
Hand ax

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM—More than 800 Paleolithic artifacts have been recovered from a dried lake bed in Iraq’s Western Desert by researchers from the Free University of Brussels, according to a Cosmos Magazine report. The artifacts include Early Paleolithic hand axes estimated to be 1.5 million years old, and flakes of stone left behind by toolmakers during the Middle Paleolithic, between 250,000 and 400,000 years ago. Team leader Ella Egberts said that it is not clear which hominin made the tools, since few fossils have been preserved on the Arabian Peninsula, but the researchers plan to continue their investigation of possible early human species who inhabited the region. “I hope to reconstruct Pleistocene environmental changes and early human presence and behavior in the Western Desert,” Egberts said. To read about a depiction of a Paleolithic hand ax in a fifteenth-century painting, go to "Portrait of an Ancient Ax."

Recommended Articles

Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024

Coffee's Epic Journey

Great Rift Valley, Ethiopia

Read Article
Great Rift Valley, Ethiopia
AdobeStock/lucaar

Artifacts March/April 2022

Paleolithic Beads

Read Article
(Jennifer Miller)

Artifacts May/June 2021

Magdalenian Wind Instrument

Read Article
(Courtesy Carole Fritz et al. 2021/CNRS – the French National Centre for Scientific Research)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2021

A Twin Burial

Read Article
(© OREA ÖAW)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2025

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine reveals the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Features January/February 2025

    Dancing Days of the Maya

    In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

    Read Article
    Photograph by R. Słaboński

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Bad Moon Rising

    Read Article
    Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    100-Foot Enigma

    Read Article
    George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Colonial Companions

    Read Article
    NadiaPera/AdobeStock