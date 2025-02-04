JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Early Runestone Unearthed in Norway

News February 4, 2025

Side view of stone featuring runic markings
George Alexis Pantos
SHARE:
Reconstruction of the stone fragments (top) and the runic inscription (above) inscribed on it
Reconstruction of the stone fragments (top) and the runic inscription (above) inscribed on it

OSLO, NORWAY—According to a Newsweek report, inscribed sandstone fragments recovered from several different burials in Norway’s Svingerud grave field were originally part of a single stone engraved with a mixture of runes and other markings. “Rune-stones likely had both ceremonial and practical intentions,” explained research team member Kristel Zilmer of the University of Oslo. This stone may have first been used as a single grave marker, although the inscriptions are thought to have been carved at different times, and by different people, sometime between 50 B.C. and A.D. 275. The stone therefore offers scholars the opportunity to study how the use of runestones changed over time. Team member Steinar Solheim of the University of Oslo added that the discovery is a rare example of finding runic fragments in well-preserved, datable archaeological contexts. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. For more, go to "The Road to Runes."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

Monuments to Youth

Read Article
Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo

Off the Grid November/December 2024

Selja Island, Norway

Read Article
Geir Magnussen 2021

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2023

Royal Wharf

Read Article
(© NIKU)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2023

The Road to Runes

Read Article
(Alexis Pantos/Museum of Cultural History/University of Oslo)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2025

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine reveals the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Features January/February 2025

    Dancing Days of the Maya

    In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

    Read Article
    Photograph by R. Słaboński

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Bad Moon Rising

    Read Article
    Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    100-Foot Enigma

    Read Article
    George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Colonial Companions

    Read Article
    NadiaPera/AdobeStock