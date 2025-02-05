JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Possible Early Medieval Cult Site Excavated in The Netherlands

News February 5, 2025

Artist's impression of the Hezingen cult site in The Netherlands
Image by Mikko Kriek
SHARE:
Coins and other finds from the Hezingen cult site
Coins and other finds from the Hezingen cult site

UTRECHT, THE NETHERLANDS—According to a Phys.org report, archaeologists uncovered traces of a large circular structure made of wooden posts surrounding an unusually shaped building in the eastern Netherlands. The Hezingen site has been dated to the sixth century A.D. and was discovered during an investigation conducted after metal detectorists found gold and silver coins in the area. A gold pendant and a silver earring were also recovered at the site. Archaeologist Jan-Willem de Kort of the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands and his colleagues determined that the wooden posts run on an east-west axis, and are aligned with the spring and autumn equinoxes. They suggest that the structure may have been used during seasonal rituals related to sowing and harvest prior to the arrival of Christianity in the region. “I think that this cult site was mainly used by local elites to emphasize their own status, and of course, you do that pre-eminently with valuables,” de Kort explained. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Medieval Archaeology. To read about a cache of gold and silver items buried in the Netherlands 800 years ago, go to "Hybrid Hoard."

Recommended Articles

Artifacts May/June 2024

Medieval Iron Gauntlet

Read Article
Switzerland Medieval Gauntlet
(Courtesy Canton of Zurich)

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2023

Storming the Castle

Read Article
(Courtesy Copyright HES)

Letter from Germany September/October 2022

Berlin's Medieval Origins

In the midst of modern construction, archaeologists search for evidence of the city’s earliest days

Read Article
(Courtesy Landesdenkmalamt Berlin/Michael Malliaris)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2022

First Falconer

Read Article
(Ann-Ingeborg Grindheim and Jani Causevic, NIKU)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2025

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine reveals the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Features January/February 2025

    Dancing Days of the Maya

    In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

    Read Article
    Photograph by R. Słaboński

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Bad Moon Rising

    Read Article
    Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    100-Foot Enigma

    Read Article
    George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Colonial Companions

    Read Article
    NadiaPera/AdobeStock