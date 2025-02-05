Coins and other finds from the Hezingen cult site

UTRECHT, THE NETHERLANDS—According to a Phys.org report, archaeologists uncovered traces of a large circular structure made of wooden posts surrounding an unusually shaped building in the eastern Netherlands. The Hezingen site has been dated to the sixth century A.D. and was discovered during an investigation conducted after metal detectorists found gold and silver coins in the area. A gold pendant and a silver earring were also recovered at the site. Archaeologist Jan-Willem de Kort of the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands and his colleagues determined that the wooden posts run on an east-west axis, and are aligned with the spring and autumn equinoxes. They suggest that the structure may have been used during seasonal rituals related to sowing and harvest prior to the arrival of Christianity in the region. “I think that this cult site was mainly used by local elites to emphasize their own status, and of course, you do that pre-eminently with valuables,” de Kort explained. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Medieval Archaeology. To read about a cache of gold and silver items buried in the Netherlands 800 years ago, go to "Hybrid Hoard."