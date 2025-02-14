JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Hillside Fortress in Slovakia Mapped With Lidar

News February 14, 2025

SHARE:

BOHUNICE, SLOVAKIA—The Slovak Spectator reports that a settlement dating back some 7,000 years has been mapped with lidar technology at Hrádok, a hill in central Slovakia, by researchers from the Slovak University of Technology. The team identified stone buildings, terraces, fields, and vineyards, in addition to a fortress and stone wall. “You can see numerous terraces, as well as remnants of stone heaps—piles of stones marking ancient vineyard boundaries—and traces of vanished cellars and dwellings,” said team member Tibor Lieskovský. The fortress was constructed after the medieval invasion of the Tartars to protect trade routes to nearby mining towns. The site later became part of a network of forts that offered protection from the Ottomans. To read more about the archaeology of Slovakia, go to "Neolithic Mass Grave Mystery."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2021

Swan Songs

Read Article
(Courtesy Filip Ondrkál)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

Primordial Alphabet Soup

Read Article
Courtesy Glenn Schwartz

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

Iberian Gender Imbalance

Read Article
Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

Ice Age Needlework

Read Article
Courtesy Spencer Pelton

More to Discover

Features January/February 2025

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine reveals the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Features January/February 2025

    Dancing Days of the Maya

    In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

    Read Article
    Photograph by R. Słaboński

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Bad Moon Rising

    Read Article
    Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    100-Foot Enigma

    Read Article
    George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Colonial Companions

    Read Article
    NadiaPera/AdobeStock