TRENTO, ITALY––La Brújula Verde reports that archaeologists discovered a monumental early Iron Age necropolis nearly 25 feet below Santa Croce Street in the heart of the Alpine city of Trento. The site was located between two channels of the Fersina River and was preserved beneath sediments deposited during periodic flooding. The cemetery consists of over 200 graves dating to between the ninth and the sixth century b.c., some marked by giant stone stelas reaching nearly eight feet in height. Among the rich assemblage of funerary goods found within the tombs were weapons and ornamental objects inlaid with amber and glass paste. For more on Iron Age Italy, go to "Tyrrhenian Traders."