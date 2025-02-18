JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Iron Age Necropolis Unearthed in Alpine Italy

News February 18, 2025

Iron Age necropolis, Trento, Italy
Province of Trento Press Office
SHARE:

TRENTO, ITALY––La Brújula Verde reports that archaeologists discovered a monumental early Iron Age necropolis nearly 25 feet below Santa Croce Street in the heart of the Alpine city of Trento. The site was located between two channels of the Fersina River and was preserved beneath sediments deposited during periodic flooding. The cemetery consists of over 200 graves dating to between the ninth and the sixth century b.c., some marked by giant stone stelas reaching nearly eight feet in height. Among the rich assemblage of funerary goods found within the tombs were weapons and ornamental objects inlaid with amber and glass paste. For more on Iron Age Italy, go to "Tyrrhenian Traders."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2016

Etruscan Code Uncracked

Read Article
(Courtesy Southern Methodist University)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

Pompeii Friend Group

Read Article
Araldo de Luca

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

Nabataeans Abroad

Read Article
Michele Stefanile

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025

A War Hero’s Grave

Pompeii, Italy

Read Article
Courtesy Soprintendenza Archeologica di Pompei

More to Discover

Features January/February 2025

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine reveals the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Features January/February 2025

    Dancing Days of the Maya

    In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

    Read Article
    Photograph by R. Słaboński

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Bad Moon Rising

    Read Article
    Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    100-Foot Enigma

    Read Article
    George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Colonial Companions

    Read Article
    NadiaPera/AdobeStock