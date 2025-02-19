RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL––According to a CNN report, the Brazilian Navy confirmed the location of the shipwreck of Vital de Oliveira 28 miles off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The ship was transporting supplies and soldiers along the coast when it was torpedoed by German U-boat U-861 on the night of June 19, 1944. The wreck was first reported 14 years ago but was finally definitively identified using multibeam and side-scanning sonar. Brazil was the only South American country to send troops to fight in World War II on behalf of the Allies, which caused German forces to retaliate. Vital de Oliveira was the Brazilian Navy’s greatest loss of the war. It was carrying 270 souls when it sank, 99 of whom perished. To read about a survey to map wrecks from World War I and World War II on the Irish Sea floor, go to "An Undersea Battlefield."
Brazilian Ship Sunk By WWII U-Boat Located
News February 19, 2025
Recommended Articles
Features May 1, 2011
The Story of YP-389
Features May 1, 2011
The Sinking of the HMAS Sydney
The loss of the HMAS Sydney (II), pride of the Australian navy, has long been a source of pain and bewilderment. In waters off Western Australia in late 1941, following a successful tour in the Mediterranean, the Sydney encountered a ship claiming to be a Dutch freighter—actually the HSK Kormoran, a German raider that had menaced merchant ships for months.
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
Shackleton's Last Try
-
Features January/February 2025
Dancing Days of the Maya
In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditionsPhotograph by R. Słaboński
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Bad Moon RisingErich Lessing/Art Resource, NY
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
100-Foot EnigmaGeorge E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Colonial CompanionsNadiaPera/AdobeStock