AL MADAM, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES––According to a La Brújula Verde report, an international team of researchers led by Knut Bretzke of Friedrich Schiller University Jena uncovered 80,000-year-old stone blades at the rock shelter site of Jebel Faya in the Emirate of Sharjah. The assemblage of long narrow flakes with parallel edges was dated using luminescence technology and represents the oldest systematic stone blade production by Homo sapiens ever found on the Arabian Peninsula. It is believed that waves of Homo sapiens first began migrating out of Africa about 150,000 years ago when they crossed into Arabia, which had more hospitable climatic conditions conducive to occupation, including rivers and lakes, than it does today. “Our results indicate that South Arabia played a completely different role in the establishment and cultural diversification of Homo sapiens populations in Southwest Asia than the north of the peninsula,” Bretzke said. Read about these stone tools in the scientific journal Archaeological and Anthropological Science. To read about evidence from Morocco of some of the earliest known Homo sapiens, go to "Homo sapiens, Earlier Still," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2017.
Oldest Stone Blade Production in Arabia
News February 20, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2021
China's New Human Species
Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade January/February 2021
Neanderthal Genome
Vindija Cave, Croatia, 2010
Top 10 Discoveries of 2017 January/February 2018
Homo sapiens, Earlier Still
Jebel Irhoud, Morocco
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2016
An Opportunity for Early Humans in China
-
Features January/February 2025
Dancing Days of the Maya
In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditionsPhotograph by R. Słaboński
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Bad Moon RisingErich Lessing/Art Resource, NY
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
100-Foot EnigmaGeorge E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Colonial CompanionsNadiaPera/AdobeStock