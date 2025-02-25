JOIN TODAY
Royal Mosaic House Found in Pergamon

News February 25, 2025

PERGAMON, TURKEY––Türkiye Today reports that Turkish archaeologists discovered a large and elaborately decorated Roman-era building at the site of Pergamon in Izmir. They have dubbed the structure “Mosaic House” because of its intricate mosaic floors dating to the second and third centuries a.d. that depict geometric and floral designs. The house features a central stone courtyard and pool, known as a peristyle, that was common in upper-class homes. During the peristyle’s excavation, the researchers uncovered a gravestone that had been repurposed in the pools’ construction. The stone was inscribed with a phrase that translates to “the sweetest child in the world.” It appears next to an image of a child hunting rabbits with a dog. Clues about the house’s potential owners were also found at the site. One excavated roof tile was stamped with a royal seal and the Greek word “bazilike," or basilica, a term found on Pergamon’s royal buildings. “The inscription on the tile indicates that the structure was likely part of the royal family’s private residences, as such seals were commonly used in royal buildings at Pergamon,” said archaeologist Yusuf Sezgin. To read about excavations of Pergamon's Roman amphitheater, go to "Saving Seats."

