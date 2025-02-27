JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Scientists Uncover Evidence of Prehistoric Transport

News February 27, 2025

Drag marks preserved in dolomite, White Sands National Park, New Mexico
Bournemouth University
SHARE:
Drag marks forming an X, White Sands National Park, New Mexico
Drag marks forming an X, White Sands National Park, New Mexico

WHITE SANDS, NEW MEXICO—According to a statement released by Bournemouth University, researchers have identified track marks of the earliest known handcarts at White Sands National Park, where archaeologists have previously identified fossilized human footprints dating back 22,000 years. Close to these human steps, there are series of long linear lines imprinted in the dried mud that extend as far as 150 feet. Experts believe these impressions are actually drag marks left behind by long wooden poles that had been configured into a type of makeshift vehicle or wheelbarrow, but long before the advent of the wheel. “We know that our earliest ancestors must have used some form of transport to carry their possessions as they migrated around the world, but evidence in the form of wooden vehicles has rotted away,” said Matthew Bennett of Bournemouth University. “These drag-marks give us the first indication of how they moved heavy and bulky loads around before wheeled vehicles existed.” Read the original scholarly article about this research in Quaternary Science Advances. To read more about the human and animal prints uncovered at the site, go to "Ghost Tracks of White Sands."

Recommended Articles

Features November/December 2021

Ghost Tracks of White Sands

Scientists are uncovering fossilized footprints in the New Mexico desert that show how humans and Ice Age animals shared the landscape

Read Article
(Jerry Redfern)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2023

The Beauty of Bugs

Read Article
(Michael Terlep)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2021 January/February 2022

The First Americans

White Sands, New Mexico

Read Article
(Dan Odess, Courtesy National Park Service)

Letter from the Four Corners March/April 2020

In Search of Prehistoric Potatoes

Native peoples of the American Southwest dined on a little-known spud at least 10,000 years ago

Read Article
(©2020/Jerry Redfern)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2025

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine reveals the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Features January/February 2025

    Dancing Days of the Maya

    In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

    Read Article
    Photograph by R. Słaboński

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Bad Moon Rising

    Read Article
    Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    100-Foot Enigma

    Read Article
    George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Colonial Companions

    Read Article
    NadiaPera/AdobeStock