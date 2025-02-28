CZĘSTOCHOWA, POLAND—According to a Phys.org report, some ancient iron artifacts in the collection of the Częstochowa Museum in southern Poland were partially made from meteorite. A new study analyzed 26 objects that were originally found within burials in two Lusatian cemeteries located outside Częstochowa that date to between 750 and 600 b.c. The Lusatians were a Late Bronze Age and Early Iron Age culture that inhabited parts of Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia. Scientists used X-ray fluorescence and scanning electron microscopy to analyze the artifacts and determined that four of them—three bracelets, an ankle ring, and a pin—had been made from meteoric iron. They all demonstrated high levels of nickel and probably came from the same meteorite, a rare type known as ataxite meteorite. The researchers believe that it is most likely that someone actually witnessed the meteorite fall to Earth before it was collected soon after, mixed with terrestrial ore, and manufactured into jewelry. To read about excavations of a Lusatian cemetery, go to "Around the World: Poland."
Meteoric Iron Found in Lusatian Artifacts
News February 28, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Top 10 Discoveries of 2020 January/February 2021
Largest Viking DNA Study
Northern Europe and Greenland
(Dorset County Council/Oxford Archaeology)
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2020
Honoring the Dead
(Courtesy Ewa Kedzierska)
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2020
Piggy Playthings
(Marcin S. Przybyła)
Artifacts May/June 2020
Torah Shield and Pointer
(Courtesy Michał Wojenka/Jagiellonian University Institute of Archaeology)
-
Features January/February 2025
Dancing Days of the Maya
In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditionsPhotograph by R. Słaboński
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Bad Moon RisingErich Lessing/Art Resource, NY
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
100-Foot EnigmaGeorge E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Colonial CompanionsNadiaPera/AdobeStock