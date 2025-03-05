ROME, ITALY—Artnet reports that a chunk of a rare and valuable pigment known as Egyptian blue was uncovered near workshops associated with the construction of the Emperor Nero’s Domus Aurea, or "Golden House," in Rome. The sprawling imperial residence, which was built in the 60s a.d., contained more than 100 rooms that were lavishly decorated with marble statues and vivid frescoes. Archaeologists recently excavated a room used by workers and artists to prepare and store the colorful materials used in these artworks, including yellow ocher and a red mineral called realgar. Among the finds was an incredibly large six-pound ingot of Egyptian blue, which is normally only found in powder form or small pieces. The use of Egyptian blue in painting dates back to the third millennium b.c. in Egypt and Mesopotamia. It became a popular color in the paintings that lined the walls of the homes of Rome’s richest citizens. Egyptian blue is not a naturally occurring pigment, but is created by mixing lime and silica with minerals containing copper and sodium carbonate and heating them at very high temperatures. The Roman architect Vitruvius recorded this process in his first-century b.c. work De architectura. For more on the Domus Aurea, go to "Golden House of an Emperor."
Rare Piece of Egyptian Blue Pigment Found at Nero's Palace
News March 5, 2025
Recommended Articles
Features July 1, 2011
Assisi's Roman Villa
A surprise discovery under a medieval Italian town square.
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2022
Canyon of the Ancestors
Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade January/February 2021
Regio V Excavations
Pompeii, Italy, 2018
Top 10 Discoveries of 2018 January/February 2019
Return to Pompeii
Pompeii, Italy
-
Letter from the Levant March/April 2025
On the Origin of the Pork Taboo
Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigsCourtesy Giorgio Buccellati
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Primordial Alphabet SoupCourtesy Glenn Schwartz
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Iberian Gender ImbalanceUniversidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Ice Age NeedleworkCourtesy Spencer Pelton