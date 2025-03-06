JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Enameled Roman Brooch Buried in Scotland

News March 6, 2025

Palisade, Curragh, Scotland
GUARD Archaeology
SHARE:
Enameled Roman brooch
Enameled Roman brooch

GIRVAN, SCOTLAND—A mysterious Roman artifact was found in an Iron Age building at the Curragh in South Ayrshire, according to a statement released by Scotland’s GUARD Archaeology. Archaeologists uncovered a rare enameled brooch from the foundation trench of a wooden palisade surrounding a roundhouse inhabited by a local wealthy farming family. The find is peculiar because the artifact is not of local manufacture but of Roman origin. These particular brooches were popular with members of the Roman military, especially along the borders of the empire in places such as eastern Gaul, Switzerland, and the Rhineland. Experts believe it dates to the second century a.d., a time when Rome had lost its grip over southern Scotland. “It’s likely that it came north of Hadrian’s Wall on the cloak of a Roman soldier tasked with garrisoning the Empire’s northernmost frontier,” said archaeologist Jordan Barbour. The researchers do not know exactly how it ended up at the site, as it is the only Roman object that has been found there. It may have been directly acquired by a Roman soldier through trade or even taken as a trophy in battle. There is no evidence, though, that the brooch was ever worn by a local Briton. Instead, the team posits, it was buried in the foundation deposit during the palisade’s construction as a type of votive offering. To read about an unusual Roman brooch unearthed in Denmark, go to "A Rare Bird."

Recommended Articles

The Wall at the End of the Empire May/June 2017

Life on the Frontier

Read Article
(Courtesy Vindolanda Trust)

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2023

Bog Togs

Read Article
(National Museums Scotland)

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2023

Storming the Castle

Read Article
(Courtesy Copyright HES)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2022

Pictish Pictograms

Read Article
(University of Aberdeen)

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

    On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

    Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Primordial Alphabet Soup

    Read Article
    Courtesy Glenn Schwartz

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Iberian Gender Imbalance

    Read Article
    Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Ice Age Needlework

    Read Article
    Courtesy Spencer Pelton