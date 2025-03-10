KHAO SAM ROI YOT NATIONAL PARK, THAILAND—Thai PBS World reports that Thailand’s Fine Arts Department announced an extraordinary discovery––the oldest human skeleton ever found in the country. The bones were unearthed six feet beneath the floor of the Tham Din cave site in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Preliminary analysis indicated the remains belonged to a child between the ages of six and eight who has been nicknamed “Pangpond” after a popular Thai cartoon character. "Pangpond" was carefully laid in a supine position and the body was covered by stones and red earth, which may be symbols of power and blood. The positioning of the limbs, with the toes touching, suggests not only that the body may have been wrapped or tied, but that it was part of a deliberate and ritualistic burial. Radiocarbon dating of charcoal and shells found in layers associated with the burial indicates that it is 29,000 years old. “This is a groundbreaking discovery that will reshape our understanding of early human presence in Southeast Asia,” said Phnombootra Chandrajoti, the Director General of the Fine Arts Department. “The careful burial and the associated artifacts provide invaluable insights into the rituals and daily lives of these ancient inhabitants.” Archaeologists had previously identified prehistoric paintings made with red ocher on the ceiling and walls of the cave. These depict humans, animals, and abstract designs. For more on the archaeology of Southeast Asia, go to "Java's Megalithic Mountain."
29,000-Year-Old Child's Skeleton Unearthed in Thailand Cave
News March 10, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024
Coffee's Epic Journey
Great Rift Valley, Ethiopia
AdobeStock/lucaar
Artifacts March/April 2022
Paleolithic Beads
(Jennifer Miller)
Artifacts May/June 2021
Magdalenian Wind Instrument
(Courtesy Carole Fritz et al. 2021/CNRS – the French National Centre for Scientific Research)
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2021
A Twin Burial
(© OREA ÖAW)
-
Letter from the Levant March/April 2025
On the Origin of the Pork Taboo
Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigsCourtesy Giorgio Buccellati
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Primordial Alphabet SoupCourtesy Glenn Schwartz
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Iberian Gender ImbalanceUniversidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Ice Age NeedleworkCourtesy Spencer Pelton