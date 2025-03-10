JOIN TODAY
29,000-Year-Old Child's Skeleton Unearthed in Thailand Cave

News March 10, 2025

Tham Din Cave, Thailand
Thailand's Fine Arts Department
KHAO SAM ROI YOT NATIONAL PARK, THAILAND—Thai PBS World reports that Thailand’s Fine Arts Department announced an extraordinary discovery––the oldest human skeleton ever found in the country. The bones were unearthed six feet beneath the floor of the Tham Din cave site in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Preliminary analysis indicated the remains belonged to a child between the ages of six and eight who has been nicknamed “Pangpond” after a popular Thai cartoon character. "Pangpond" was carefully laid in a supine position and the body was covered by stones and red earth, which may be symbols of power and blood. The positioning of the limbs, with the toes touching, suggests not only that the body may have been wrapped or tied, but that it was part of a deliberate and ritualistic burial. Radiocarbon dating of charcoal and shells found in layers associated with the burial indicates that it is 29,000 years old. “This is a groundbreaking discovery that will reshape our understanding of early human presence in Southeast Asia,” said Phnombootra Chandrajoti, the Director General of the Fine Arts Department. “The careful burial and the associated artifacts provide invaluable insights into the rituals and daily lives of these ancient inhabitants.” Archaeologists had previously identified prehistoric paintings made with red ocher on the ceiling and walls of the cave. These depict humans, animals, and abstract designs. For more on the archaeology of Southeast Asia, go to "Java's Megalithic Mountain."

Paleolithic burial, Tham Din Cave, Thailand
Paleolithic burial, Tham Din Cave, Thailand

