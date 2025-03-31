MYKOLAIV, UKRAINE—According to a report by the Ukrainska Pravda, Ukrainian soldiers digging defensive fortifications stumbled upon an ancient Greek burial site in southern Ukraine. During excavation work, a machine operator from the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade noticed a small amphora sticking out of a freshly dug trench, which he brought to the Mykolayiv Regional Museum of Local History. Museum experts determined that the vessel was of Ionian origin and was specially crafted for ritual purposes during funerary ceremonies. Further investigation at the site revealed an oinochoe—an ancient Greek jug with a single handle and three spouts—and human remains that experts believe were buried in a sixth- or fifth-century b.c. necropolis. “These are ritual objects made specifically for burials and brought from Greece,” said Oleksandr, a former archaeologist from Vasyl Sukhomlynskyi Mykolaiv National University who is now serving in the military. “The fact that the vessels are intact and undamaged suggests that the buried individuals held a high social status.” During the first millennium b.c., ancient Greeks established several colonies along the northern coast of the Black Sea near present-day Ukraine. For more on Ukrainian archaeology, go to "Ukraine's Lost Capital."
Ukrainian Soldiers Unearth Ancient Greek Burial
News March 31, 2025
Recommended Articles
Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024
London on the Black Sea
Crimea, Ukraine
Features September/October 2023
Ukraine's Lost Capital
In 1708, Peter the Great destroyed Baturyn, a bastion of Cossack independence and culture
Top 10 Discoveries of 2020 January/February 2021
Largest Viking DNA Study
Northern Europe and Greenland
The Story of the Horse July/August 2015
Taming the Horse
-
Letter from the Levant March/April 2025
On the Origin of the Pork Taboo
Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigsCourtesy Giorgio Buccellati
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Primordial Alphabet SoupCourtesy Glenn Schwartz
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Iberian Gender ImbalanceUniversidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Ice Age NeedleworkCourtesy Spencer Pelton