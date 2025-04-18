HAIFA, ISRAEL—According to a report in PhysOrg, a team excavating at the coastal site of Tel Shiqmona in northern Israel has uncovered evidence for the ancient production of purple dye on an industrial scale. Beginning around 1000 b.c., Iron Age people living at the site used 100-gallon ceramic vats to process the mucus of sea snails into purple pigment that they then bonded to textiles. Remains of the vats, as well as stone tools used to process textiles, were found covered with purple dye residue. The team also unearthed some 400 Hexaplex trunculusshells, the sea snail used to produce the dye, which was known as Tyrian purple. For the scholarly paper exploring what the researchers call an ancient dye factory, go to PLOS One. To read in-depth about evidence for the dye industry at Tel Shikmona, go to “The Price of Purple.”
Iron Age Purple Dye Factory Revealed
News April 18, 2025
Recommended Articles
Off the Grid May/June 2025
Bulow Plantation Ruins, Florida
Features May/June 2025
Lost City of the Samurai
Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles
A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025
Royal Fruit
Palenque, Mexico and Pusilha, Belize
A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025
Ancient Comfort Food
Drumanagh, Ireland
-
Letter from the Levant March/April 2025
On the Origin of the Pork Taboo
Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigsCourtesy Giorgio Buccellati
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Primordial Alphabet SoupCourtesy Glenn Schwartz
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Iberian Gender ImbalanceUniversidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Ice Age NeedleworkCourtesy Spencer Pelton