JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

How Seagrass Meadows Shaped Human History

News April 22, 2025

Alberto Romeo/Wikimedia Commons
SHARE:
Seagrass meadow, Florida

GIRONA, SPAIN—Hunter-gatherers have had an unexpectedly long and significant relationship with seagrasses, flowering plants native to shallow costal environments that live in thick underwater meadows, according to a report in The Conversation. That’s the conclusion of a team led by biologist Nicole R. Foster of the Blanes Centre for Advanced Studies, which reviewed the copious evidence for humanity’s deep relationship with seagrass and found that humans have depended on underwater meadows since at least the late Paleolithic period. Snails known to live in seagrass have been found in caves where Neanderthals lived 180,000 years ago. Too small to eat, the snails were likely transported to the caves in batches of seagrass intended to be used as bedding. The team outlined a number of other findings that show seagrass meadows harbor such a diversity of edible sea creatures that they may have helped fuel humanity’s many coastal migrations. Archaeological evidence also suggests that within the last 10,000 years coastal people across the world have directly harvested seagrass for food. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Ambio. To learn about how people living along North America’s western coast successfully managed marine resources, go to “The Edible Seascape.”

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

Lay of the Land

Read Article
Courtesy Médard Thiry

Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024

Coffee's Epic Journey

Great Rift Valley, Ethiopia

Read Article
Great Rift Valley, Ethiopia
AdobeStock/lucaar

Artifacts March/April 2022

Paleolithic Beads

Read Article
(Jennifer Miller)

Artifacts May/June 2021

Magdalenian Wind Instrument

Read Article
(Courtesy Carole Fritz et al. 2021/CNRS – the French National Centre for Scientific Research)

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

    On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

    Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Primordial Alphabet Soup

    Read Article
    Courtesy Glenn Schwartz

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Iberian Gender Imbalance

    Read Article
    Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Ice Age Needlework

    Read Article
    Courtesy Spencer Pelton