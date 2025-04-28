JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Ramesses III Inscription Found Etched into Jordanian Mountainside

News April 28, 2025

Cartouche of Ramesses III etched into a mountainside, Wadi Rum, Jordan
Jordanian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
SHARE:

WADI RUM, JORDAN—An inscription bearing the name of the Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses III was recently identified in the Wadi Rum Reserve in southern Jordan, according to an Artnet report. It is the first of its kind ever found in the area and has provided new insights into connections between Egypt and modern-day Jordan during the twelfth century b.c. Although Ramesses III is often considered one of the great rulers of the New Kingdom, he reigned from around 1184 to 1153 b.c., during a tumultuous period characterized by political instability in the surrounding regions and the invasions of foreign peoples. His royal cartouche, which was found etched into a mountainside in the remote wadi, was likely inscribed when Ramesses led his army through the Arabian Peninsula in order to stabilize strategic trade routes during this chaotic period and to maintain Egyptian access to important goods and commodities, especially copper, frankincense, and spices. “The cartouche supports the historical notion that Ramses III extended Egypt’s influence beyond its borders,” said Hashemite University archaeologist Ali Manaser. “Specifically, over the trade routes through the Arabian Peninsula.” For more on Ramesses' rule and the end of the last Egyptian colony, go to "Egypt's Final Redoubt in Canaan."

Cartouche of Ramesses III etched into a mountainside, Wadi Rum, Jordan
Inscribed cartouche of Ramesses III, Wadi Rum, Jordan

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

Nabataeans Abroad

Read Article
Michele Stefanile

Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

Read Article
Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2023

Dramatic Entrance

Read Article
(Photo Yousef Marian)

The Ancient Promise of Water March/April 2023

Masters of the Desert

Petra, Jordan

Read Article
(Leigh-Ann Bedal)

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities