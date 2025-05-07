KAISERAUGST, SWITZERLAND—According to the Greek Reporter, Swiss archaeologists unearthed ruins that were once part of the Roman settlement of Augusta Raurica during rescue excavations prior to a construction project in Kaiseraugst, near Basel. Augusta Raurica was founded in 44 b.c. on the southern banks of the Rhine River, and today is one of the best preserved Roman towns north of the Alps. The team uncovered a large swath of a Roman road flanked by columned porticoes on each side, as well as a number of buildings that gave new insight into the town's layout. These included a section of elongated rectangular “strip houses” where common Romans lived. Several infant burials were unearthed, as it was common at this time for the Romans to bury young children within their houses or in backyards rather than in cemeteries. Among the rare and noteworthy artifacts archaeologists recovered were a bronze figurine of a panther, a stone votive altar, and a colorful mosaic glass spindle whorl. To read about artifacts recovered from Roman public baths, including one in Augusta Raurica, go to "Oops! Down the Drain."
Swiss Construction Project Reveals Ruins of Roman Town
News May 7, 2025
