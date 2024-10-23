MSIDA, MALTA—Malta Today reports that a construction project in eastern Malta has uncovered a rock-cut tomb dated to 2,300 years ago. The tomb’s three burial chambers are thought to have been used for multiple inhumations during the Punic and Roman periods. The chambers were found sealed with rock slabs and would have been accessed through a shaft. Human skeletal remains, cremation urns, and grave goods were recovered from the chambers. Researchers will examine the remains for evidence of the age, sex, and health of the individuals, and conduct DNA analysis. To read about a Phoenician shipwreck dating to 700 b.c. that was found off Gozo Island, go to “Around the World: Malta.”
Rock-Cut Tomb Unearthed in Malta
News October 23, 2024
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Off the Grid May/June 2024
Lixus, Morocco
(Franck METOIS/Alamy)
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2024
Pompeian Politics
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2024
Speaking in Golden Tongues
(Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities)
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2023
Dramatic Entrance
(Photo Yousef Marian)
-
Features September/October 2024
Hunting for the Lost Temple of Artemis
After a century of searching, a chance discovery led archaeologists to one of the most important sanctuaries in the ancient Greek worldCourtesy Swiss School of Archaeology in Greece
-
Letter from Nigeria July/August 2024
A West African Kingdom’s Roots
Excavations in Benin City reveal a renowned realm’s deep history(Mike Pitts)
-
Artifacts July/August 2024
Etruscan Oil Lamp(Courtesy Museo dell’Accademia Etrusca e della Città di Cortona; © DeA Picture Library/Art Resource, NY)
-
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
A Taíno Idol’s Origin StoryMuseum of Anthropology and Ethnography Turin