SVINJARIČKA ČUKA, SERBIA—According to a Newsweek report, traces of an 8,000-year-old house belonging to the Starčevo culture have been unearthed in the Balkans region of southeastern Europe. The rectangular structure, made of wattle and daub with wooden posts, was preserved because it had burned, explained archaeologist Barbara Horejs of the Austrian Academy of Sciences. “The partially collapsed and burned architectural elements covered the floors inside the house as well as artifacts, tools, and scattered vessels in the presumed outdoor area,” she said. The excavators also recovered grains and seeds stored by the early farmers. It had been previously suggested that the region’s first farmers only settled in one place seasonally, and were otherwise nomadic. Members of the Starčevo culture are also known to have raised domesticated animals, Horejs concluded. To read about a village founded by farmers in Serbia’s Iron Gates Gorge some 8,200 years ago, go to “Farmers and Foragers.”
Neolithic Dwelling Discovered in Serbia
News October 28, 2024
Recommended Articles
Features January/February 2017
Fire in the Fens
A short-lived settlement provides an unparalleled view of Bronze Age life in eastern England
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2016
Minding the Beeswax
Features May/June 2015
The Minoans of Crete
More than 100 years after it was first discovered, the town of Gournia is once again redefining the island's past
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2013
Seeds of Europe’s Family Tree
-
Features September/October 2024
Hunting for the Lost Temple of Artemis
After a century of searching, a chance discovery led archaeologists to one of the most important sanctuaries in the ancient Greek worldCourtesy Swiss School of Archaeology in Greece
-
Letter from Nigeria July/August 2024
A West African Kingdom’s Roots
Excavations in Benin City reveal a renowned realm’s deep history(Mike Pitts)
-
Artifacts July/August 2024
Etruscan Oil Lamp(Courtesy Museo dell’Accademia Etrusca e della Città di Cortona; © DeA Picture Library/Art Resource, NY)
-
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
A Taíno Idol’s Origin StoryMuseum of Anthropology and Ethnography Turin