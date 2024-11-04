JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Middle Kingdom Tomb Discovered in Necropolis at Thebes

News November 4, 2024

Beads from a tomb in the Asasif necropolis, Thebes
Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities
SHARE:

LUXOR, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that a tomb dated to the Middle Kingdom period has been discovered in the Asasif necropolis at Thebes, which is located on the western bank of the Nile River in Upper Egypt. The 4,000-year-old tomb contained the remains of 11 individuals, who are thought to have been family members who lived during the 12th and early 13th Dynasties. Damage to the wooden coffins and linen wrappings in the tomb is thought to have occurred during ancient floods. Jewelry and pottery, however, were found to be well preserved and still in place among the skeletal remains. The jewelry items included a necklace made of 30 amethyst beads and two cylindrical agate beads framing a hippo-head amulet. Rings, bracelets, and chains made of red agate; blue and green faience; stone inlays; and additional animal-shaped amulets were also recovered. Copper mirrors, one with a lotus flower handle and the other with images of the goddess Hathor, were found in two burials. In addition, the tomb yielded copper ingots, a small fertility figurine with black-painted hair and jewelry, and a square offering table decorated with images of a bull’s head, bread, and other offering items. “This discovery will also deepen our understanding of burial practices and rituals in Thebes during this era,” said Mohamed Ismail Khaled of the Supreme Council of Antiquities. To read about a Middle Kingdom stela recovered from the necropolis at Thebes, go to “Ancient Egyptian Caregivers.”

Copper mirror and jewelry recovered from a tomb at the Asasif necropolis in Thebes
Copper mirror and jewelry recovered from a tomb at the Asasif necropolis in Thebes

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2022

The Treasurer’s Tomb

Read Article
(Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities/Cairo University)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020 January/February 2021

Mummy Cache

Saqqara, Egypt

Read Article
(Courtesy Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2020

Guardian Feline

Read Article
(EIMAWA Egyptian-Italian Missione at West Aswan - Università degli Studi di Milano)

Features July/August 2013

Miniature Pyramids of Sudan

Archaeologists excavating on the banks of the Nile have uncovered a necropolis where hundreds of small pyramids once stood

Read Article
(Courtesy Vincent Francigny/SEDAU)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2024

    The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

    Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

    Read Article
    Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Egyptian Crocodile Hunt

    Read Article
    Courtesy the University of Manchester

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Monuments to Youth

    Read Article
    Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

    Read Article
    Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech