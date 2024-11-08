JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Study Analyzes Paleolithic Ocher Use in Southern Africa

News November 8, 2024

Scientist Brandi L. MacDonald collects ocher and clay raw materials in Eswatini, southern Africa
University of Missouri
SHARE:

NGWENYA, ESWATINI—According to a Sci News report, an ocher mine in southern Africa’s country of Eswatini has been dated to 48,000 years ago with optically stimulated luminescence. Archaeologist Gregor Bader of the University of Tübingen said that intensive mining took place at the site, which is located in Lion Cavern. “We can see here some of the oldest evidence of humans actively changing the shape of their environment,” he explained. Bader and his colleagues also analyzed 173 samples of ocher from 15 sites in order to track the use and transport of the colorful mineral by hunter-gatherers. “We were interested in the entire ochre processing chain: From the selection of the mineral from various geological formations, its extraction, the admixture of other substances such as milk, fat, blood, and plant resins as binding agents, to its transportation to the archaeological sites,” he added. The researchers determined that Paleolithic people living in southern Africa produced ocher for local use, but they also carried it over long distances through a network connecting different mineral deposits. In addition, the study suggests that knowledge about ocher extraction and use was transmitted across generations and through social interactions between communities. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Nature Communications. To read about the ocher-covered remains of Paleolithic infants found in northeastern Austria, go to “A Twin Burial.”

Lion Cavern, Eswatini
Lion Cavern, Eswatini

Recommended Articles

Artifacts March/April 2022

Paleolithic Beads

Read Article
(Jennifer Miller)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2021

Ship of Ivory

Read Article
(National Museum of Namibia, Windhoek)

Alcohol Through the Ages November/December 2020

Triangle Trade

Barbados

Read Article
(The Stapleton Collection/Bridgeman Images)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2020

Scaredy Cats

Read Article
(blickwinkel / Alamy Stock Photo)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2024

    The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

    Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

    Read Article
    Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Egyptian Crocodile Hunt

    Read Article
    Courtesy the University of Manchester

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Monuments to Youth

    Read Article
    Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

    Read Article
    Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech