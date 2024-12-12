JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Ritually Bent Bronze Age Sword Recovered in Denmark

News December 12, 2024

Bent sword
Palle Østergaard Sørensen, ROMU
SHARE:
Bronze neck ring in situ
Bronze neck ring in situ, Værebro Ådal, Denmark

VEKSØ, DENMARK—According to a Live Science report, a metal detectorist recovered a Bronze Age sword from a bog in eastern Denmark. The hefty design of the weapon suggests that it had been made by the Hallstatt culture to the south and carried into the region. Before it was deposited in the bog, however, the sword had been ritually bent into an S shape, making it unusable. Two iron rivets in its handle are thought to reflect the transition from the Bronze Age to the Iron Age some 2,500 years ago. “It’s what I would describe as a very rare find,” said archaeologist Emil Winther Struve of ROMU, a group of Danish museums. “We don’t know that many from the latter part of the Bronze Age,” he explained. Struve and his colleagues investigated the site and unearthed an additional two small bronze axes, several bronze ankle rings, and an object that may be a fragment of a needle. A large bronze neck ring thought to have been imported from the Baltic coast of Poland was uncovered some 200 feet away. Only one other such neck ring has been discovered in Denmark. To read about unusual gold spirals found in eastern Denmark that date to at least 2,700 years ago, go to "Slinky Nordic Treasures."

Bent sword
Bent sword

Recommended Articles

Off the Grid July/August 2022

Jarlshof, Shetland, Scotland

Read Article
(Courtesy Stephen Dockrill)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2019

Worlds Apart

Read Article
(Courtesy Fraser Sturt)

Features November/December 2016

Samhain Revival

Looking for the roots of Halloween in Ireland’s Boyne Valley

Read Article
(Courtesy Stephen Davis, University College Dublin)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2013 January/February 2014

Oldest Bog Body

County Laois, Ireland

Read Article
(Courtesy Eamonn Kelly)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2024

    The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

    Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

    Read Article
    Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Egyptian Crocodile Hunt

    Read Article
    Courtesy the University of Manchester

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Monuments to Youth

    Read Article
    Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

    Read Article
    Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech