Bronze neck ring in situ, Værebro Ådal, Denmark

VEKSØ, DENMARK—According to a Live Science report, a metal detectorist recovered a Bronze Age sword from a bog in eastern Denmark. The hefty design of the weapon suggests that it had been made by the Hallstatt culture to the south and carried into the region. Before it was deposited in the bog, however, the sword had been ritually bent into an S shape, making it unusable. Two iron rivets in its handle are thought to reflect the transition from the Bronze Age to the Iron Age some 2,500 years ago. “It’s what I would describe as a very rare find,” said archaeologist Emil Winther Struve of ROMU, a group of Danish museums. “We don’t know that many from the latter part of the Bronze Age,” he explained. Struve and his colleagues investigated the site and unearthed an additional two small bronze axes, several bronze ankle rings, and an object that may be a fragment of a needle. A large bronze neck ring thought to have been imported from the Baltic coast of Poland was uncovered some 200 feet away. Only one other such neck ring has been discovered in Denmark. To read about unusual gold spirals found in eastern Denmark that date to at least 2,700 years ago, go to "Slinky Nordic Treasures."