JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Timing of Vesuvius Eruption Settled

News December 19, 2024

Ruins of Pompeii, Italy, with Mt. Vesuvius in the background
Pompeii Archaeological Park
SHARE:

POMPEII, ITALY—It has traditionally been accepted by most scholars that the eruption of Mount Vesuvius that destroyed the southern Italian city of Pompeii and many of its neighbors happened on August 24th, A.D. 79, as the eyewitness account of the first-century a.d. historian Pliny states. But for at least 200 years, there have been dissenters who have proposed other dates for the eruption, suggesting that it took place in the fall, in either October or November, and not the height of summer. According to ArtNet News, researchers from the Pompeii Archaeological Park have evaluated multiple challenges to the original August date and found that the interpretation of the evidence that is usually cited is mistaken. For example, it has been argued that season-specific foods such as chestnuts and pomegranates support the later date, but this does not consider the possibility that these foodstuffs may have been stored from the previous year when the volcano blew. To read about the restoration efforts at one of Pompeii’s most beloved houses, go to “Saving the Villa of the Mysteries.”

Ruins of Pompeii, Italy, with Mt. Vesuvius in the background
Ruins of Pompeii, Italy, with Mt. Vesuvius in the background

Recommended Articles

Letter from Vesuvius September/October 2023

Digging on the Dark Side of the Volcano

Survivors of the infamous disaster rebuilt their lives on the ashes of the A.D. 79 eruption

Read Article
(Courtesy Girolamo Ferdinando De Simone)

The Ancient Promise of Water March/April 2023

Bath Time

Stabiae, Italy

Read Article
(Alamy Stock Photo)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2021

More Vesuvius Victims

Read Article
Courtesy Soprintendenza Archeologica di Pompei

Top 10 Discoveries of 2018 January/February 2019

Return to Pompeii

Pompeii, Italy

Read Article
(Pasquale Sorrentino, Courtesy Jason Urbanus)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2024

    The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

    Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

    Read Article
    Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Egyptian Crocodile Hunt

    Read Article
    Courtesy the University of Manchester

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Monuments to Youth

    Read Article
    Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

    Read Article
    Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech