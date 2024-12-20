JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Where Did Syphilis Originate?

News December 20, 2024

Upper hip bone that yielded an ancient syphilis-like genome
© Darío Ramirez
SHARE:
Upper hip bone that yielded an ancient syphilis-like genome
Upper hip bone that yielded an ancient syphilis-like genome

LEIPZIG, GERMANY—According to a report in The Guardian, traces of bacteria related to Treponema pallidum, the bacteria which causes syphilis, yaws, and bejel, have been detected in ancient human remains unearthed in Argentina, Chile, Mexico, and Peru. “We were able to reconstruct five genomes from these bones and we see that they are sister lineages to the modern strains of the bacterium that is circulating in humans today,” said Kirsten Bos of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology. Radiocarbon dating of the bones allowed Bos and her colleagues to trace the strains of bacteria back to a common ancestor that lived some 9,000 years ago. “This is a time when humans were already well established in the Americas, and they were not interacting with populations in other parts of the world,” Bos explained. Therefore, the study suggests that syphilis likely had its roots in the Americas, then spread globally in the fifteenth century through European contact. “I think the narrative will continue to be debated,” Bos concluded. To read about instruments used to treat syphilis in the eighteenth century that were recovered from one of Blackbeard's ship Queen Anne's Revenge, go to "Medicine on the High Seas."

Recommended Articles

Off the Grid January/February 2025

Tzintzuntzan, Mexico

Read Article
Enrique/AdobeStock

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

Bad Moon Rising

Read Article
Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

100-Foot Enigma

Read Article
George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

Colonial Companions

Read Article
NadiaPera/AdobeStock

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2024

    The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

    Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

    Read Article
    Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Egyptian Crocodile Hunt

    Read Article
    Courtesy the University of Manchester

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Monuments to Youth

    Read Article
    Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

    Read Article
    Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech