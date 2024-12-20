LEIPZIG, GERMANY—According to a report in The Guardian, traces of bacteria related to Treponema pallidum, the bacteria which causes syphilis, yaws, and bejel, have been detected in ancient human remains unearthed in Argentina, Chile, Mexico, and Peru. “We were able to reconstruct five genomes from these bones and we see that they are sister lineages to the modern strains of the bacterium that is circulating in humans today,” said Kirsten Bos of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology. Radiocarbon dating of the bones allowed Bos and her colleagues to trace the strains of bacteria back to a common ancestor that lived some 9,000 years ago. “This is a time when humans were already well established in the Americas, and they were not interacting with populations in other parts of the world,” Bos explained. Therefore, the study suggests that syphilis likely had its roots in the Americas, then spread globally in the fifteenth century through European contact. “I think the narrative will continue to be debated,” Bos concluded. To read about instruments used to treat syphilis in the eighteenth century that were recovered from one of Blackbeard's ship Queen Anne's Revenge, go to "Medicine on the High Seas."
Where Did Syphilis Originate?
News December 20, 2024
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Off the Grid January/February 2025
Tzintzuntzan, Mexico
Enrique/AdobeStock
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Bad Moon Rising
Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
100-Foot Enigma
George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Colonial Companions
NadiaPera/AdobeStock
-
Features November/December 2024
The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu
Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynastyCourtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Egyptian Crocodile HuntCourtesy the University of Manchester
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Monuments to YouthMuseum of Cultural History, University of Oslo
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Nineteenth-Century Booze CruiseTomasz Stachura/Baltictech