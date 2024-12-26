PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA—Newsweek reports that researchers from Penn Museum’s Nimrud Project have discovered two shrines at the Ninurta Temple, which was constructed in the Assyrian city of Nimrud during the reign of King Ashurnasirpal II, who ruled from 883 to 859 B.C. The temple is thought to have been burned by invaders from Babylonia and Media sometime between 614 and 612 B.C. The larger of the two shrines contains a monumental stone dais bearing a cuneiform inscription that once supported a statue of a god or goddess. The smaller shrine also contains a dais that appears to have been damaged in antiquity. “The condition and distribution of artifacts strongly suggest that the shrines and associated treasures were looted and intentionally damaged by the Babylonians and Medes before being set ablaze,” said Michael Danti of the University of Pennsylvania. The excavation also uncovered cuneiform inscriptions on clay tablets describing the temple’s economic activities. To read about plant DNA extracted from a brick excavated at Ashurnasirpal's palace in Nimrud, go to "Ancient DNA Revolution: Modeling Assyrian DNA."
Assyrian Shrines Excavated in Iraq
News December 26, 2024
Recommended Articles
Features July/August 2024
The Assyrian Renaissance
Archaeologists return to Nineveh in northern Iraq, one of the ancient world’s grandest imperial capitals
Features January 1, 2011
Ashur - Iraq
A section of the Assyrian capital of Ashur in central Iraq is gradually eroding into the Tigris River.
Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024
Capital of the World’s First Empire
Iraq
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2023
The Palace on Tablet Hill
-
Features November/December 2024
The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu
Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynastyCourtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Egyptian Crocodile HuntCourtesy the University of Manchester
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Monuments to YouthMuseum of Cultural History, University of Oslo
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Nineteenth-Century Booze CruiseTomasz Stachura/Baltictech