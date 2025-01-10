JAMESTOWN, VIRGINIA—WHRO.org reports that an attempt to identify remains unearthed inside the chancel of a church constructed at Jamestown in 1617 through genetic analysis has ruled out Sir George Yeardley, an English captain who arrived in Virginia in 1610. Skeletal analysis indicates that the remains represent a European man who died between the ages of 38 and 44. No signs of heavy physical labor were found on the bones. Researchers were able to extract mitochondrial DNA, which is passed from mother to child, from a sample of the bones. Genealogist Dave Annal then identified 10 living people descended from Katherin Yeardley, Sir George Yeardley’s sister. Mitochondrial DNA from one of these descendants was then compared with the seventeenth-century sample, but the two individuals were found to be unrelated to each other. To read more about recent innovative research in the field of archaeogenetics, go to "Ancient DNA Revolution."
DNA Study Rules Out Possible Identity for Burial at Jamestown
News January 10, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2022
Colonial Connection
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2022
Burn Notice
Features January/February 2021
Return to the River
Members of Virginia’s Rappahannock tribe are at work with archaeologists to document the landscape they call home
Mapping the Past May/June 2019
Catawba Map
-
Features November/December 2024
The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu
Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynastyCourtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Egyptian Crocodile HuntCourtesy the University of Manchester
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Monuments to YouthMuseum of Cultural History, University of Oslo
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Nineteenth-Century Booze CruiseTomasz Stachura/Baltictech