MA LIU SHUI, HONG KONG—According to a Live Science report, paleobiologist Michael Pittman of The Chinese University of Hong Kong and his colleagues developed a new technique employing laser-stimulated fluorescence (LSF) to examine tattoos on more than 100 sets of mummified human remains from Peru’s Chancay culture. Tattoos will bleed and fade over time, making the design harder to see and evaluate. Pittman said that LSF makes tattooed skin fluoresce bright white, so that the carbon-based black tattoo ink becomes more noticeable. “Only three of these individuals were found to have high-detailed tattoos made up of fine lines only 0.1 to 0.2 millimeters [0.004 to 0.008 inches] thick, which could only be seen with our new technique,” Pittman claimed. These designs were made up of geometric patterns featuring triangles, similar to those found on Chancay pottery and textiles, he added. Critics of the new study note that Pittman and his colleagues did not compare other techniques for examining ancient tattoos, such as high-resolution infrared imaging and multispectral imaging, with the new LSF imaging technique. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. To read about tattooing practiced by another Peruvian culture, go to "Ancient Tattoos: Moche Mask and Mummy."
Study Examines Tattoos of Peru’s Chancay Culture
News January 14, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Nazca Ghost Glyphs
The Yamagata University Institute of Nasca
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Origins of Peruvian Religion
Ucupe Cultural Landscape Archaeological Project
Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025
The Making of a Moche Queen
Pañamarca, Peru
Courtesy Lisa Trever
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024
The Song in the Stone
-
Features November/December 2024
The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu
Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynastyCourtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Egyptian Crocodile HuntCourtesy the University of Manchester
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Monuments to YouthMuseum of Cultural History, University of Oslo
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Nineteenth-Century Booze CruiseTomasz Stachura/Baltictech