JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Study Examines Tattoos of Peru’s Chancay Culture

News January 14, 2025

Tattooed arm of a Chancay individual shown under laser-stimulated fluorescence
© Michael Pittman
SHARE:

MA LIU SHUI, HONG KONG—According to a Live Science report, paleobiologist Michael Pittman of The Chinese University of Hong Kong and his colleagues developed a new technique employing laser-stimulated fluorescence (LSF) to examine tattoos on more than 100 sets of mummified human remains from Peru’s Chancay culture. Tattoos will bleed and fade over time, making the design harder to see and evaluate. Pittman said that LSF makes tattooed skin fluoresce bright white, so that the carbon-based black tattoo ink becomes more noticeable. “Only three of these individuals were found to have high-detailed tattoos made up of fine lines only 0.1 to 0.2 millimeters [0.004 to 0.008 inches] thick, which could only be seen with our new technique,” Pittman claimed. These designs were made up of geometric patterns featuring triangles, similar to those found on Chancay pottery and textiles, he added. Critics of the new study note that Pittman and his colleagues did not compare other techniques for examining ancient tattoos, such as high-resolution infrared imaging and multispectral imaging, with the new LSF imaging technique. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. To read about tattooing practiced by another Peruvian culture, go to "Ancient Tattoos: Moche Mask and Mummy."

Tattooed fingers of a Chancay individual shown under white light (left) and laser-stimulated fluorescence (right)
Tattooed fingers of a Chancay individual shown under white light (left) and laser-stimulated fluorescence (right)

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

Nazca Ghost Glyphs

Read Article
The Yamagata University Institute of Nasca

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

Origins of Peruvian Religion

Read Article
Ucupe Cultural Landscape Archaeological Project

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025

The Making of a Moche Queen

Pañamarca, Peru

Read Article
Courtesy Lisa Trever

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024

The Song in the Stone

Read Article

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2024

    The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

    Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

    Read Article
    Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Egyptian Crocodile Hunt

    Read Article
    Courtesy the University of Manchester

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Monuments to Youth

    Read Article
    Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

    Read Article
    Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech