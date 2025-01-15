JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Middle Bronze Age Cuneiform Tablets Unearthed in Northern Iraq

News January 15, 2025

Pithoi, or storage jars, uncovered during excavations at Kurd Qaburstan, Iraq
Photo courtesy of Tiffany Earley-Spadoni
SHARE:
Cuneiform tablet, Kurd Qaburstan, Iraq
Cuneiform tablet, Kurd Qaburstan, Iraq

ORLANDO, FLORIDA—According to a statement released by the University of Central Florida, excavations at the Mesopotamian site of Kurd Qaburstan in northeastern Iraq have uncovered cuneiform tablets, a game board, and traces of a large structure dated to about 1800 B.C. Tiffany Earley-Spadoni of the University of Central Florida said that these are the first cuneiform tablets from the period to be uncovered in the region. “We hope to find even more historical records that will help us tell the story of [the city] from the perspective of its own people rather than relying only on accounts written by their enemies,” Earley-Spadoni said. “While we know a great deal about the development of writing in southern Iraq, far less is known about literacy in northern Mesopotamian cities, especially near Erbil where Kurd Qaburstan in located,” she explained. Study of the tablets could also reveal if the site is the ancient city of Qabra, a regional center mentioned in the records of other city-states, Earley-Spadoni concluded. To read more about excavations at Erbil, go to "Erbil Revealed."

Recommended Articles

Features July/August 2024

The Assyrian Renaissance

Archaeologists return to Nineveh in northern Iraq, one of the ancient world’s grandest imperial capitals

Read Article
(Land of Nineveh Archaeological Project)

Ancient Tax Time May/June 2021

Spoils of War

Mesopotamia

Read Article
(Lanmas/Alamy Stock Photo)

Mapping the Past May/June 2019

Nippur Map Tablet

Read Article
(Courtesy of the Penn Museum/object #B13885)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2018

The Mesopotamian Merchant Files

Read Article
(Mike P. Shepherd/Alamy Stock Photo)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2024

    The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

    Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

    Read Article
    Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Egyptian Crocodile Hunt

    Read Article
    Courtesy the University of Manchester

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Monuments to Youth

    Read Article
    Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

    Read Article
    Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech