NAPLES, ITALY—The Associated Press reports that a luxurious bathhouse large enough to accommodate 30 people has been unearthed in Pompeii, a Roman city destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79. Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of Pompeii Archaeological Park, said that the structure may be the largest thermal complex in a private house in the Regio IX area of central Pompeii. Members of the city’s ruling class likely used the bathhouse before dining in the neighboring banquet hall. Banquets were used to create consensus, promote an election campaign, and close deals, Zuchtriegel said. A private bath also served as an opportunity to showcase the owner’s wealth, he added. A large stone basin in this bathhouse was equipped with curved stone steps or seats, while the walls of the room were painted red, black, and yellow. The remains of a woman carrying jewelry and coins and a younger man were also recovered from this residence. To read about another recent find from Pompeii, go to "A War Hero's Grave," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2024.
Luxurious Private Bathhouse Unearthed in Pompeii
News January 21, 2025
