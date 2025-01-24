Birch bark–lined storage cache, Upper Cook Inlet, Alaska

COOK INLET, ALASKA—Alaska Public Media reports that a food storage space similar to a root cellar was discovered at an archaeological site associated with the Dene people in south-central Alaska. Radiocarbon dating indicates that the cache is nearly 1,000 years old, said archaeologist Liz Ortiz of the 673rd Civil Engineer Squadron at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The space, situated at the top of a hill, measures about three and one-half feet deep, and was lined with birch bark to keep out dirt, moisture, and rodents, added Margan Grover. It would have been a perfect spot to watch for beluga whales, she said. Testing of soil samples from the cellar showed traces of animals such as moose or caribou, Ortiz explained, but it is not yet clear if their meat had been stored in the cache, or if they just lived in the area. The researchers are consulting with Dena’ina and Ahtna elders to learn more about the history of the region. To read about migrations of speakers of the Dene language family to the American Southwest, go to "Walking Into New Worlds."