JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

1,000-Year-Old Food Storage Cache Discovered in Alaska

News January 24, 2025

Dene storage site, Upper Cook Inlet, Alaska
Courtesy Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
SHARE:
Birch bark–lined storage cache, Upper Cook Inlet, Alaska
Birch bark–lined storage cache, Upper Cook Inlet, Alaska

COOK INLET, ALASKA—Alaska Public Media reports that a food storage space similar to a root cellar was discovered at an archaeological site associated with the Dene people in south-central Alaska. Radiocarbon dating indicates that the cache is nearly 1,000 years old, said archaeologist Liz Ortiz of the 673rd Civil Engineer Squadron at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The space, situated at the top of a hill, measures about three and one-half feet deep, and was lined with birch bark to keep out dirt, moisture, and rodents, added Margan Grover. It would have been a perfect spot to watch for beluga whales, she said. Testing of soil samples from the cellar showed traces of animals such as moose or caribou, Ortiz explained, but it is not yet clear if their meat had been stored in the cache, or if they just lived in the area. The researchers are consulting with Dena’ina and Ahtna elders to learn more about the history of the region. To read about migrations of speakers of the Dene language family to the American Southwest, go to "Walking Into New Worlds."

Recommended Articles

Letter from Alaska July/August 2021

The Cold Winds of War

A little-known World War II campaign in the Aleutian Islands left behind an undisturbed battlefield strewn with weapons and materiel

Read Article
(Brendan Coyle)

Features September/October 2015

Cultural Revival

Excavations near a Yup’ik village in Alaska are helping its people reconnect with the epic stories and practices of their ancestors

Read Article
(Courtesy Charlotta Hillerdal, University of Aberdeen)

Off the Grid May/June 2012

Klondike River, Canada

Read Article

Off the Grid January/February 2025

Tzintzuntzan, Mexico

Read Article
Enrique/AdobeStock

More to Discover

Features January/February 2025

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine reveals the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Features January/February 2025

    Dancing Days of the Maya

    In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

    Read Article
    Photograph by R. Słaboński

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Bad Moon Rising

    Read Article
    Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    100-Foot Enigma

    Read Article
    George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Colonial Companions

    Read Article
    NadiaPera/AdobeStock