JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Early Neolithic Hunters in Israel Likely Ate Small Carnivores

News January 24, 2025

SHARE:

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL—According to a Phys.org report, foxes, wildcats, and other small carnivores may have been consumed by early Neolithic hunters at the site of Ahihud, which is located in Israel’s western Galilee. Shirad Galmor of Tel Aviv University led a team that examined the remains recovered during salvage excavations of the site in 2012 and 2013, and identified the remains of red fox, wildcat, beech marten, Egyptian mongoose, and European badger. “The quantity of small carnivore remains (particularly foxes), together with the amount of cut marks identified on those remains, intrigued me enough to start researching it separately,” Galmor said. The researchers determined that more than 12% of the fox remains and 19% of the wildcat remains bore cut marks from skinning and butchering. Burn marks were also found on the bones, indicating that the animals were likely used for food, and not just for their fur. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Environmental Archaeology. To read about evidence that Neolithic people in the Levant hunted large predators, go to "Big Game Hunting."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2023

Big Game Hunting

Read Article
(Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

Secrets of a Silver Hoard

Read Article
AdobeStock

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2023

Sunken Cargo

Read Article
(Israel Antiquities Authority )

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2023

Silk Road Detour

Read Article
(Courtesy Guy Bar-Oz)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2025

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine reveals the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Features January/February 2025

    Dancing Days of the Maya

    In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

    Read Article
    Photograph by R. Słaboński

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Bad Moon Rising

    Read Article
    Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    100-Foot Enigma

    Read Article
    George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Colonial Companions

    Read Article
    NadiaPera/AdobeStock