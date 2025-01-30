SALERNO, ITALY—Work on a gas pipeline in southwestern Italy uncovered trackways left by humans and animals during the Bronze Age, according to an ArtNews report. Scientists from SoGEArch and Italy’s Superintendence of Archaeology, Fine Arts, and Landscape for Salerno and Avellino said that the rock fragments found with the densely packed footprints came from an eruption of Mount Vesuvius, which is located about 20 miles away. The researchers suggest that the tracks were left by people fleeing an eruption that occurred around 1995 B.C., or some 2,000 years before the eruption that buried the Roman city of Pompeii in ash. Traces of a village made up of huts and pottery were found nearby. To read about a 3,500-year-old ritual pool uncovered in northern Italy, go to "Italian Master Builders."
Bronze Age Trackway Discovered in Italy
News January 30, 2025
