WESTPHALIA, GERMANY—Live Science reports that a metal detectorist discovered a unique gold lock in a field in northwestern Germany. The cylindrical device measures less than one-half inch in diameter, and has been identified as a 1,600-year-old miniature version of a Roman lock, which were usually much larger and made of iron or bronze. A complete mechanism would include a chain and a key, and operate in a manner similar to a padlock. The iron interior of the miniature lock was examined by archaeologist Michael Rind of the Westphalia-Lippe Regional Association and his colleagues with 3-D neutron computed tomography, which revealed a spring, guide rail, bolt, baseplate, and pin. Some of the lock’s inner workings had been damaged, perhaps in an attempt to break open the device. “Was it a one-off or have similar precious miniatures simply not been found before? We will continue to work on these and other questions,” Rind said. To read about the Roman conquest of Germany, go to "The Road Almost Taken."
Roman Miniature Gold Lock Discovered in Germany
News January 31, 2025
