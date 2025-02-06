JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Genetic Study May Track Spread of Indo-European Languages

News February 6, 2025

Yamnaya grave at Tsatsa, North Caspian Steppe
University of Vienna
SHARE:
Grave of a woman with burial features from both the Yamnaya and Maikop cultures
Grave of a woman buried with a spiral ring, which is an artifact typically associated with the Yamnaya culture. Her posture is a feature of Maikop culture burials, and researchers have determined that the deceased has 40% Maikop ancestry.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA—According to a SciNews report, analysis of DNA samples taken from 435 individuals whose remains were recovered from archaeological sites in Eurasia, and dated to between 6400 and 2000 B.C., has identified a previously unknown group of people. Called the Caucasus-Lower Volga (CLV) population, this group lived between 4500 and 3500 B.C. in the steppes between the North Caucasus Mountains and the Lower Volga region. The CLV are now thought to have been ancestors of Anatolians, including the Hittites, whose DNA samples had not been found to carry any steppe ancestry from the Yamnaya culture in previous studies. The Yamnaya of the Pontic-Caspian steppes, who expanded into Europe and Central Asia some 5,000 years ago, were also found to have acquired about 80 percent of their ancestry from the CLV. “The Caucasus-Lower Volga group therefore can be connected to all Indo-European-speaking populations and is the best candidate for the population that spoke Indo-Anatolian, the ancestor of both Hittite and all later Indo-European languages,” said Ron Pinhasi of the University of Vienna. To read more about Indo-European cultures and languages, go to "Wolf Rites of Winter."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2022

The Great Maize Migration

Read Article
(Keith M. Prufer)

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2022

Japan's Genetic History

Read Article
(Shigeki Nakagome, Assistant Professor in Psychiatry, School of Medicine, Trinity College Dublin)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2016

Coast over Corridor

Read Article
(Courtesy Mikkel Winther Pedersen, Centre for GeoGenetics, Natural History Museum of Denmark, University of Copenhagen)

Off the Grid January/February 2025

Tzintzuntzan, Mexico

Read Article
Enrique/AdobeStock

More to Discover

Features January/February 2025

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine reveals the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Features January/February 2025

    Dancing Days of the Maya

    In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

    Read Article
    Photograph by R. Słaboński

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Bad Moon Rising

    Read Article
    Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    100-Foot Enigma

    Read Article
    George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Colonial Companions

    Read Article
    NadiaPera/AdobeStock