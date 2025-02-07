JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

18th-Century College Dining Hall Excavated in North Carolina

News February 7, 2025

SHARE:

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA—According to a report in The Daily Tar Heel, archaeologists Heather Lapham and Mary Elizabeth Fitts and their students are excavating the site of Steward’s Hall, the first dining facility on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Built in 1794, Lapham said that the dining hall was unpopular with students, and known for serving “invariable service of mutton and of bacon too fat to be eaten.” The building eventually became a private boardinghouse in 1816, before it was dismantled in 1847. The excavation has uncovered pottery, window glass, and animal bones, including a pig tusk, Lapham added. For more on archaeology in North Carolina, go to "Cotton Mill, Prison, Main Street."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2019

Cotton Mill, Prison, Main Street

Read Article
(Illustration: Otto Botticher, Union Prisoners at Salisbury, N, C., 1863. Courtesy of Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Affiliated with Wake Forest University)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2018

The Pirate Book Club

Read Article
(N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2015

Medicine on the High Seas

Read Article
(Courtesy NC Department of Cultural Resources)

Letter from Virginia September 1, 2011

American Refugees

Thousands of escaped slaves made a new life in one of the world's most unwelcoming places—the Great Dismal Swamp, full of sink holes, thorns, snakes, bears, and bugs—for a chance at self-determination

Read Article
(Courtesy Dan Sayers)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2025

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine reveals the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Features January/February 2025

    Dancing Days of the Maya

    In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

    Read Article
    Photograph by R. Słaboński

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Bad Moon Rising

    Read Article
    Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    100-Foot Enigma

    Read Article
    George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Colonial Companions

    Read Article
    NadiaPera/AdobeStock