HEIDELBERG, GERMANY—Cosmos Magazine reports that researchers led by Andreas Koutsodendris of Heidelberg University have found evidence of lead pollution dating to about 5,200 years ago. The traces of lead pollution were identified in a sediment core from the Tenaghi Philippon peatland in northeastern Greece. Lead pollution at this time was likely produced by agropastoral societies and confined to local areas, the researchers explained. Then, some 2,150 years ago, lead pollution was found to have become more widespread in both terrestrial and marine environments. Deforestation and agricultural expansion are known to have also occurred at this time, as the Roman Empire expanded into Greece and exploited its natural resources, including mining for gold, silver, and other metals, the researchers explained. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Communications Earth & Environment. For more on determining historical levels of lead pollution, go to "The Lead Standard."
Scientists Discover Oldest Evidence of Lead Pollution
News February 7, 2025
