JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Residence of Silla Dynasty’s Crown Prince Discovered in South Korea

News February 12, 2025

Silla royal palace, Gyeongju, South Korea
Korea Heritage Service
SHARE:

GYEONGJU, SOUTH KOREA—According to a report in Korea JoongAng Daily, Choi Eung-chon of the Korea Heritage Service announced the discovery of Donggung, the residence of the crown prince of the Silla Dynasty, which ruled the central and southern Korean Peninsula between 57 B.C. and A.D. 935. It had been previously thought that the residence was situated to the west of Wolji, an artificial pond in Wolseong, the area in the capital where the royal palace and central government offices were located. “A large building site was discovered on the eastern side of Wolji, and for the first time, the remains of a flush-style toilet system, believed to have been built during the Unified Silla period (A.D. 668–935), were also discovered,” Choi said. “This new finding has finally put a stop to a long-standing dispute and newly written the history of Silla,” he explained. The construction of Donggung marked the consolidation of royal authority and a succession system by Silla’s King Munmu. Structures uncovered on the western side of the royal palace are now thought to be an extension of the king’s main residence. “When considering the elevation and scale, it’s clear that the western complex was the king’s domain, while the eastern side was for the crown prince,” concluded Kim Gyeong-yeol of the Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage. To read about a tiny artifact previously uncovered at the site, go to "Miniature Gold Canvas."

Lacquer box containing a crystal necklace, Gyeongju, South Korea
Lacquer box containing a crystal necklace, Gyeongju, South Korea

Recommended Articles

Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024

Korea’s City of Daggers

China, North Korea, and South Korea

Read Article
Korea Gojoseon Daggers
(Courtesy National Museum of Korea)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2022

Miniature Gold Canvas

Read Article
(Courtesy Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2022

Dragon Fire-Eater

Read Article
(Cultural Heritage Administration of Korea)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2021

Typing Time

Read Article
(Cultural Heritage Administration)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2025

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine reveals the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Features January/February 2025

    Dancing Days of the Maya

    In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

    Read Article
    Photograph by R. Słaboński

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Bad Moon Rising

    Read Article
    Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    100-Foot Enigma

    Read Article
    George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Colonial Companions

    Read Article
    NadiaPera/AdobeStock