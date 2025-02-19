JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Scientists Investigate Smell of Egyptian Mummies

News February 19, 2025

Researchers Emma Paolin, Cecilia Bembibre, and Abdelrazek Elnaggar with sarcophagi from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo
UL FKKT
SHARE:
Researchers studying one of the coffins at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo
Researchers studying one of the coffins at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo

CAIRO, EGYPT––Ancient Egyptian mummies smell “woody,” “spicy,” and “sweet,” according to a statement released by University College London (UCL). For the first time, an international team of researchers has systematically studied the smells of mummified bodies using sensory technology, including an electric “nose,” and the skills of expert human sniffers, revealing new details about the mummification process. A gas chromatograph was used in combination with mass spectrometry to analyze chemical molecules emitted from nine bodies housed in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. The study determined that the pleasant odors were a product of coniferous oils and resins, such as pine, cedar, and juniper, as well as gum resins like frankincense and myrrh, that were used during mummification. Smell was an important factor for ancient Egyptians as pleasant aromas were associated with deities and purity, while less enjoyable ones were linked with bodily corruption and decay. “The smell of mummified bodies has for years attracted significant interest from experts and the general public, but no combined chemical and perceptual scientific study has been conducted until now," said UCL researcher Matija Strlič. "This ground-breaking research really helps us better plan conservation and understand the ancient embalming materials.” Read the original scholarly article about this research in Journal of the American Chemical Society. To read about archaeological evidence of the mummification process, go to "Mummy Makers."

Recommended Articles

Features March/April 2014

Messengers to the Gods

During a turbulent period in ancient Egypt, common people turned to animal mummies to petition the gods, inspiring the rise of a massive religious industry

Read Article
Courtesy The Brooklyn Museum

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

Egyptian Crocodile Hunt

Read Article
Courtesy the University of Manchester

Rediscovering Egypt's Golden Dynasty September/October 2022

The Pharaoh’s Daughters

Read Article
(Ken Garrett)

Features January/February 2022

At Face Value

Researchers are using new scientific methods to investigate how artists in Roman Egypt customized portraits for the dead

Read Article
(© The Trustees of the British Museum)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2025

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine reveals the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Features January/February 2025

    Dancing Days of the Maya

    In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

    Read Article
    Photograph by R. Słaboński

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Bad Moon Rising

    Read Article
    Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    100-Foot Enigma

    Read Article
    George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Colonial Companions

    Read Article
    NadiaPera/AdobeStock