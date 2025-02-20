JOIN TODAY
London's First Roman Basilica Unearthed

News February 20, 2025

Test pit with Roman walls, London, England
© MOLA
Section of Roman wall from the basilica building, London, England
Section of Roman wall from the basilica building, London, England

LONDON, ENGLAND––The remnants of one of early Roman London’s most important buildings was discovered beneath an office building at 85 Gracechurch Street in the city center, according to a statement released by the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA). Archaeologists uncovered a section of a 30-foot-long stone wall that they believe belonged to the city's first basilica, which was built in the 70s or 80s a.d. Roman basilicas were typically located within the forum, which was the social, political, and religious center of a Roman town. MOLA researchers think that the part of the basilica they unearthed belonged to the Tribunal, where magistrates assembled upon a raised stage to deliberate over political matters. “This is one of the most significant discoveries made in the City in recent years," said Sophie Jackson, MOLA Director of Development. "It's like discovering the Speaker’s Chair and chamber of the House of Commons, 2,000 years into the future.” To read about another discovery from Roman London, go to "Provincial Pen Pal."

