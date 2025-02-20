LONDON, ENGLAND––The remnants of one of early Roman London’s most important buildings was discovered beneath an office building at 85 Gracechurch Street in the city center, according to a statement released by the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA). Archaeologists uncovered a section of a 30-foot-long stone wall that they believe belonged to the city's first basilica, which was built in the 70s or 80s a.d. Roman basilicas were typically located within the forum, which was the social, political, and religious center of a Roman town. MOLA researchers think that the part of the basilica they unearthed belonged to the Tribunal, where magistrates assembled upon a raised stage to deliberate over political matters. “This is one of the most significant discoveries made in the City in recent years," said Sophie Jackson, MOLA Director of Development. "It's like discovering the Speaker’s Chair and chamber of the House of Commons, 2,000 years into the future.” To read about another discovery from Roman London, go to "Provincial Pen Pal."
London's First Roman Basilica Unearthed
News February 20, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024
London on the Black Sea
Crimea, Ukraine
(Heritage Image Partnership Ltd/Alamy)
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2024
Workhouse Woes
(© MOLA)
Top 10 Discoveries of 2020 January/February 2021
First English Playhouse
London, England
(Courtesy Archaeology South-East/UCL)
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2020
Tool Time
(Museum of London)
-
Features January/February 2025
Dancing Days of the Maya
In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditionsPhotograph by R. Słaboński
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Bad Moon RisingErich Lessing/Art Resource, NY
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
100-Foot EnigmaGeorge E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Colonial CompanionsNadiaPera/AdobeStock